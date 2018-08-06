Fans were not happy with the panelists

Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson might have left the Love Island villa a whole week ago, but their lives as fully-fledged reality stars has only just begun.

And as one of their first appearances as a couple, the smitten pair joined the Loose Women panelists today to talk about falling in love, previous careers and even wedding plans.

Unfortunately, while 24-year-old Megs was pretty open about life as a stripper before the villa, some ITV viewers weren’t impressed with the interview and have now slammed the LW ladies for making their guest feel ‘uncomfortable’.

As Chizzy Akudolu, 44, Stacey Soloman 28, and Saira Khan, 48, quizzed the star about her past, she said: ‘It’s just a small part of my life, it was in the past. Love Island has changed me, I’ve come out a stronger, more confident person, so it’s time to move forward.

‘It’s in my past, I’ve admitted I was a dancer, I’d done glamour modelling. I don’t judge any woman that does that.’

She added: ‘Loads of my friends are dancers. Women should empower each other. It’s your body, do what you want with it.’

After slamming speculation she’s been involved in porn, Megan then opened up on rumours that she’s previously worked as an escort, saying: ‘That’s fake. That’s ridiculous. I’ve done glamour modelling and web cam. I’ve dated guys who are older and wealthy and I’ve dated guys with no money.’

Following the grilling, Meg then grabbed her beau’s hand and admitted: ‘I’m shaking!’ which led many fans of the show to hit out at the LW ladies.

‘I’m watching loose women and honestly the way people have ripped apart Megan from love island is disgusting’, said one viewer.

They continued: ‘There is nothing wrong with women having plastic surgery or doing sex work. if they’re happy and comfortable then its down to them, it’s her body and her life.’

Another slammed Saira, agreeing: ‘Is it really any of saira’s business what megan did or didn’t do? why is she always so intrusive? surely she wouldn’t like all of her past experiences being discussed by the group 🤔 #loosewomen’.

While a third added: ‘Megan is a young girl and she’s probably made mistakes but who hasn’t ?! i wasn’t her biggest fan on love island but i think people forget that it’s a reality tv show and take it waaaay too seriously #loosewomen’.

Luckily, Megs had 20-year-old boyfriend Wes on her side as he immediately stuck up for his girlfriend.

Asked whether her former career bothered him, he said: ‘Honestly talking about it now. I understand it’s her past… I judge Megan for who she is. That’s the beauty of Love Island, you get to know them for who they are.’

Megan then added: ‘It’s the best that I’ve ever felt. I know that someone loves me for me.’

Aw! We’re rooting for these two!