Lorraine Kelly producer in text boob

GMTV employee quits after accidentally sending hate text to breakfast host

A GMTV producer has resigned after accidentally texting telly host Lorraine Kelly: ‘I hate LK’.

Benedetta Pinneli meant to send the message to her husband while filming in Namibia with Lorraine, 46.

But she sent it instead to the star who then confronted her. Benedetta later handed in her notice.

An insider at the ITV1 breakfast show says: ‘Benedetta made a massive mistake and fell on her sword. Lorraine played no part in her going – it was Benedetta’s decision.’

Benedetta, who was with the show for five months, says she has a new job with a film company. She adds: ‘I’m leaving a strong show behind and I’m very proud of my team. In fact I’m taking them out for a farewell drink tonight.’