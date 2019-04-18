Louis lost his teenage sister Félicité last month

Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has taken to social media to break his silence, following the tragic death of his younger sister Félicité.

The 27-year-old pop star lost his 18-year-old sister last month after she suffered a suspected heart attack in her West London flat.

The shocking loss came just over two years after the death of his 43-year-old mother, Johannah, who passed away after a battle with leukaemia in 2016.

Now, the X Factor star has taken to Twitter to thank his fans for their support during the difficult time.

Penning the heartfelt message, Louis wrote: ‘Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks.’

The Just Hold On singer from Doncaster continued to reveal he was heading back to work, as he admitted to fans he was hitting the studio and recording new music.

He added: ‘Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x.’

Hoards of Louis’ loyal fans sent the musician messages of support and kindness, praising him for his strength during his time of tragedy.

One follower wrote: ‘You know we will always wait for you. take your time, no need to rush, don’t worry about us too much. we’re ready when you’re ready 🙂 love you x,’ while another lovingly penned: ‘The whole world is SO proud of you. We admire your strength so much Louis!!! Good luck in the studio today.’

Meanwhile, Louis’ 20-year-old sister Lottie, shared an emotional tribute to her late sister on Instagram.

Uploading the candid snap, posing in pyjamas alongside Félicité, the Instagram influencer penned the message: ‘Miss you so much my beautiful sister angel.’