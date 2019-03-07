The One D star has opened up about the loss of his mum

Louis Tomlinson has opened up about the death of his mum Johannah ahead of the release of his new single Two of Us.

The former One Direction star lost his 43-year-old mother just two years ago after she battled leukaemia.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Louis Tomlinson admits ‘he’d rather be dead’ than his mum in heartbreaking new song

And while Louis, 27, has kept his grief struggle private up until this point, now he’s releasing a song about the impact the loss had on him and his three younger sisters.

Speaking about the track, the X Factor judge said: ‘I’m not at the stage in my grief where I’m going to open the first verse and burst into tears.

‘It was something I needed to get off my chest. I used to lean on my mum for a lot of things – anytime I needed advice on something she would be the first call I made.’

In a chat with BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat, he added: ‘There is a lot of fight in life and I just get on with it. I’m quite a positive person but there’s no two ways about it – it’s sad what happened to me.

‘[But] I don’t want people to get caught up in the sadness of it. The song should be hopeful.’

Louis also admitted his younger sisters – Charlotte, Georgia and Félicité – were on his mind when he wrote the song and added playing it to them was a ‘tough one’.

‘Me as their big brother – if I can sing those words it’ll hopefully help them too,’ he explained.

Speaking about his grief, the singer also added he’s ‘never felt anything like that before’ but added writing about his feelings was ‘empowering’.

The first single on Louis’ comeback album includes heartbreaking lyrics such as: ‘It’s been a minute since I called you/ You’ll never know how much I miss you/ The day that they took you/ I wish it was me instead/ But you once told me don’t give up.’