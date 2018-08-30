The singer shares a bond with his boss

Louis Tomlinson has admitted that he turned to boss Simon Cowell for support when his mum passed away at the end of 2016.

Johannah Deakin tragically died aged 43 following a battle with an aggressive form of leukaemia and Louis, 26, has credited Simon with helping him through the incredibly tough time.

‘He’s one of the people I take advice from and speak to in those moments,’ the One Direction star told The Sun. ‘I’m really lucky I’ve got such a good relationship with Simon.’

Whilst Louis and Simon, 58, clearly share a strong bond these days, it sounds like their relationship might have been pretty trying during 1D’s early days as Louis has admitted that he wasn’t keen on being told what to do.

‘I don’t like to stick to the rules and neither does Simon, so for the first 18 months after meeting I must have been a pain in the arse,’ the singer said.

Let’s hope that Louis is a little easier to work with on this year’s X Factor, where he’ll make his debut as a judge alongside fellow new arrivals Robbie Williams and Ayda Field.

Given that Louis found fame through the show himself when One Direction were formed on it in 2010, he recently admitted that he’s keen to look after the contestants.

‘I don’t think they have ever had anyone on the panel who has auditioned for the show,’ the music star revealed. ‘I feel a duty of care, I want to help people out.’

Meanwhile Simon – who mentored 1D during the programme – has revealed that he thinks the group WILL reunite one day.

‘I just think the legacy is too big not to go back to at one point,’ the music mogul said. ‘When they do get back together it will be a huge event.

‘But look, they’re all doing their own thing and they’re all being successful. But I have a feeling it will happen. I really do. I’d love it to happen.

‘Individually they were all great. The group was the launchpad, but, of course, everyone would love to see them back together – even if it was just a series of concerts.’

