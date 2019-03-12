Uh oh...

Louis Tomlinson has revealed exactly why he and former bandmate Zayn Malik have fallen out.

Despite being best buds in the One Direction glory days, Zayn and Louis’ friendship has gone south since the group split back in 2015.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Louis Tomlinson admits ‘he’d rather be dead’ than his mum in heartbreaking new song

Speaking out on Dan Wooton’s podcast last week, Louis revealed the goss behind the breakdown of their bond.

The Just Hold On singer, 27, admitted he stayed pally with Zayn just after the band parted ways.

However when Louis lost his mum Joannah to Leukaemia in 2016, Zayn’s support wasn’t what Louis had expected.

Zayn, 26, who departed One Direction in 2015 to pursue a solo career, failed to show up to support Louis’ X Factor performance following the death of his mum – which clearly didn’t go down too well.

Louis said: ‘I had a couple of calls with him after I lost my mum and all the boys had agreed to come to that performance and he didn’t show so that really bugged me.’

Despite Z being a no-show, the rest of the band made sure they were by Louis’ side in his hour of need.

Louis’ mum passed away just two days before his X Factor performance, was due to take place, so it’s no shock that he was more than happy to have the rest of 1D to give him a well-needed boost of confidence.

‘It was just seeing everyone there – Harry, Niall and Liam – that was what I needed that night, that support,’ he added.

With the band reuniting as a foursome to back their boy Tommo, Zayn’s sour snub wasn’t a good look.

Comparing the effort Zay opted to show to the heartfelt gesture his bandmates pulled out the bag, And Louis couldn’t help but hint the friendship has now fizzled out, saying: ‘On the other end of the spectrum it kind of really showed. So, eh, I hope he’s alright, but…’

Words by Caitlin Elliott.