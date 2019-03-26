This is emotional





Louis Tomlinson’s sister Lottie has shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late mum on her birthday – just two weeks after the tragic death of their sibling Félicité.

Johannah Deakin died from leukemia back in 2016, while 18-year-old Felicité passed away after a suspected heart attack earlier this month.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Louis Tomlinson’s sister Lottie breaks silence on shock death of sibling Félicité with heartbreaking tribute

Alongside a photo of her mum on what would have been her 46th birthday, Lottie wrote that she hoped she was celebrating with ‘gorgeous Fizzy’.

Next to the touching black and white image of Johannah from her wedding in 2014, the 20-year-old penned: ‘Happy birthday to my gorgeous mama. 3rd birthday without you, only this time you’ve got your gorgeous Fizzy with you to celebrate…. I hope you’re both having the best time.’

‘I love you more now than ever and I take every lesson you taught me through like. Thank you for everything Mama x’.

Louis’ 15-year-old twin sisters Daisy and Phoebe also posted their own sweet tributes on social media.

Daisy wrote alongside a photo of them as babies in their mum’s arms: ‘Mama, happy birthday. I love you to the stars x.’

Sharing a selfie of her Johannah, Phoebe wrote: ‘Happy birthday to my beautiful mummy bear.

‘I wish you were here with us but I hope you and Fizzy Bob are celebrating in heaven.

‘Miss you everyday and love you more and more each second.’

Placing a snap of Félicité and her mum alongside each other, she then added: ‘I hope you are both singing and dancing in heaven, we love you both more than words can describe.

‘I wish you were still with us all, but I’m so glad you have each other.’

After Félicité passed away at her apartment in Earls Court on March 13, Louis has not yet spoken publicly about the tragedy.

But the One Direction star joined the family for his twin sisters’ birthday celebrations on Saturday as they all headed out go-karting.

Documenting the fun afternoon, Daisy shared a selfie with her brother along with the caption: ‘I always knew today was going to be difficult but my fam have made it so much fun. Birthday go-karting… I did come last place though.’

Louis’ sister Lottie also shared snaps, while writing: ‘One last happy birthday to my girls. I can’t tell you how proud I am of you both. I know today was hard but you are so strong. I’m the proudest sister in the world, love you more than you’ll ever know.’