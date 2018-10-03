The bets are in!

The brand new series of The X Factor might already be on our screens, but that certainly doesn’t mean Simon Cowell is free from judging panel dramz.

With the current series already well into proceedings, the panel received an almighty shake up last week – after claims that Sharon Osbourne had been axed.

Due to return in time for the live shows, Mrs O appeared to shake the table after launching a controversial tirade against the show whilst live on radio.

Just FYI, she called Simon a ‘fat face motherf*cker’.

Sharon has since taken Facebook to confirm she will not be joining judges Simon, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson as a stand in for judge Robbie Williams, who will miss a handful of episodes due to previous engagements.

However, this is explained to be her own decision as she doesn’t want to enter the show at such a late stage..

So, what really happened with Sharon? Is she feuding with Simon? And, most importantly, who on earth is going to replace her!

Well, according to popular opinion, Shazza is set to be replaced by none other than fellow X Factor royalty Louis Walsh!

Currently, bookies are placing bets on which of Simon’s entourage will step up to the plate – with Louis coming out on top. The nation’s best loved Irishman currently has odds of 2/1 to step in and cover Robbie. However, he is closely followed by another former judge, Nicole Scherzinger, who is setting the betting bar at 5/2.

A spokesperson for Ladbrokes said: ‘The betting suggests Simon Cowell and Co will turn to a familiar face when Robbie jets off during the live shows, and as things stand Louis Walsh is the shock favourite to get the call-up.’

