She shocked fans with snaps of a gruesome injury last week, and now they’re concerned that being off work could be a huge setback for fragile Louise Redknapp.

The 44-year-old singer suffered the fall on her way to rehearsals for Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5: The Musical, in which she was cast as Violet Newstead, but now it’s thought she’ll be signed off for at least two months.

Confirming she’d fractured her wrist and needed 10 stitches in her chin, Louise, 44, said: ‘It breaks my heart to say I’m having to take some time out and won’t be able to continue my role in 9 to 5.’

One fan wrote: ‘I’m so sad to read this. I’m sure you worked hard and for this to happen isn’t fair.’

While another added: ‘This breaks my heart so much, we all know how excited you were about this amazing show but the most important thing is that you’re ok & get yourself better. We all love you & cant wait for your return, sending lots of hugs Lou xoxo’.

The injury seems especially cruel as it comes in the midst of a career overhaul, following her divorce from husband Jamie, 45.

After confessing that being married to the retired footballer made her feel like a ‘Stepford Wife’, former Eternal singer Louise set the wheels in motion to reignite her music career, as well as joining the cast of 9 to 5.

Discussing her divorce, Louise explained: ‘I’ve spent most of my life pleasing everyone else, worried about being judged and thinking I should always do the right thing by staying at home, looking after my kids and my husband. I lost myself.’

As if an injury wasn’t enough, it can’t have been easy for the mum-of-two to see her former father-in-law Harry Redknapp attempt to set up Jamie with actress Emily Atack.

Let’s hope Louise can get back to work soon!