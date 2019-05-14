Single singer Louse Redknapp has swung by a tattoo parlour...

Louise Redknapp has gone and got herself a tattoo, after popping into tattoo parlour during her break from 9to5 The Musical rehearsals.

The 44-year-old mum-of-two to sons Beau, 10, and Charlie, 14, who she has with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp, has shown her youthful side when she uploaded a snap of her posing with tattooist and documented the occasion on her instastory.

She told fans, ‘Hey, so I decided to get a tattoo today…’ before showing her fans she is laid on the couch and panned round for them to see the person who is going to be doing the inking.

She added, ‘There we go, yeah…’ before pulling a face at the camera and pouting.

Although the singer kept hidden the design and the location of the inking, it’s thought the design is on her arm/hand area as this was being prepared for the tattooist. It’s possible the inking could be in celebration of the musical being extended until April 2020.

Louise then uploaded a snap of her and the artist @theblackwhitelines sat together in @thelondonsocialtattoo

It’s understood that it’s not the first inking that the former Eternal star has had done on her body, as she was previously pictured with tiny stars on her wrist.

Back in 2017 Louise’s Style album friend Em, had her first tattoo done. she said, ‘Last week I finally plucked up the courage to get Inked. I’d been thinking about it for a while and started to collect images on my Pinterest Board for Inspiration. Initially, I thought I’d go for a Star but the more Hearts I saw, I quickly changed my mind. I wanted something really small and discreet and am super happy with my tiny, ultra-fine Heart…’

She continued, ‘I had it done at Love Hate Social Club in Notting Hill, my tattooist (who was of course covered head to toe in artwork) found my indecisiveness and nervousness quite amusing considering the size! But of course, it’s still a big decision!’

Whether it’s work or love related, we’re sure Louise put a lot of thought in to what she wanted…