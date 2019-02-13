Louise has revealed something adorable about Harry's reality TV debut

It looks like we’re not the only ones who couldn’t stop watching Harry Redknapp on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! last autumn – as his former daughter-in-law Louise Redknapp has now revealed she was glued to her screen as well.

Yep, it turns out the Strictly Come Dancing star – who divorced Harry’s son Jamie Redknapp in December 2017 – watched the show every night with her two sons.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Louise Redknapp reveals she is still ‘best friends’ with ex-husband Jamie despite ‘really tough’ divorce

Speaking for the first time about the 71-year-old’s reality TV debut, 44-year-old Louise said ‘of course’ she’d tuned in, admitting: ‘Yes, every night. My kids were going crazy – laughing! Yes, we all watched him every night.’

She then told Heart London Breakfast listeners that her sons Charles, 14, and Beau, ten, were ‘super proud’ of their grandad.

‘I just don’t think they could believe it was him, because he just doesn’t do things like that!’ she said.

‘So they’re like, “Is Pop really gonna eat that? Is Pop really gonna do that?”’ AW!

Louise and football star Jamie, 45, announced their split following 19 years of marriage in October 2017 after reportedly falling victim to the Strictly curse.

But the pair have proved there’s no bad blood when Louise recently re-posted a sweet image from Jamie’s Instagram, showing her ex-husband and their son Charlie at a basketball game in London.

Sharing the snap to her own social media, Louise gushed: ‘My big boy out with his Dad last night looking so handsome.’

However, judging by Jamie’s own caption on the snap, young Charlie doesn’t seem too impressed with his father’s attire.

Jamie said: ‘When you boy says you’re too old for hoodies and trainers…’ alongside a confused emoji.

Louise also recently called the former Tottenham Hotspur player her ‘best friend’, saying on Heart radio: ‘Yeah, it’s been really tough, but I mean, you know, he’s my best friend.

‘It’s been really tough but things happen and yeah, I saw him yesterday and it was all good. We had school meetings and stuff, like you do, so all good.’

And with Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Louise confessed that she ‘hates’ the holiday now that she is a single lady.

When asked if she had any big plans, the star replied: ‘Oh god! Do you know what, no! I hate Valentine’s Day now!’