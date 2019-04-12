It is rumoured the former footballer has grown close to Lizzie Bowden in recent weeks...

Louise Redknapp has confessed that she will always feel sad about splitting from her husband of 20 years, Jamie Redknapp.

And the 44-year-old said they still ‘speak every day’ because of their two children.

But Louise also posted a cryptic comment after Jamie, 44, and model Lizzie Bowden, 34, were pictured leaving Annabel’s club in London in a cab together after a night out.

She posted: ‘No matter how you feel. Get up, dress up, show up and never give up.’

According to sources Jamie has been keeping quiet about his burgeoning romance with the model out of respect for Louise but might be ‘ready to start dating again’.

Louise told Metro: ‘I always hold everything in my heart and there’ll never be a day that I don’t feel sad about it because he was my husband for 20 years and the love I had for him will never leave me

‘But, I’ve had to pick myself up and find a better place and I’m definitely loving working again.’

And because they share sons Charley, 14, and Beau, 10, their lives are ‘still very much entwined’.

Louise, who married Jamie after she left the girl band Eternal, said previously she was tired of being a ‘Stepford Wife’ and cited his ‘unreasonable behaviour’ as grounds for their divorce.

But she said: “He is an amazing dad and we speak every day because the kids do a million things. We live five minutes from each other.

Louise is yet to address the rumours about Jamie dating Lizzie.

Lizzie has been linked previously to Tyrone Woods, son of Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie and fashion designer Dan Macmillan.

