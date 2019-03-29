Louise Redknapp shows ex Jamie what he’s missing as she cosies up to mystery man in sexy new music video

Hot, hot, hot!

She may be turning 45 this year, but Louise Redknapp could give women half her age a run for their money judging by her new music video.

The mum-of-two released the clip today for her new single Stretch – and it does not disappoint.

Fresh from her divorce to Jamie Redknapp, the former Eternal star certainly knows how to show her ex what he’s missing.

In the racy three minute video, Louise writhes around in a skimpy black leotard, which shows off her petite frame and pert derrière perfectly.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant sports messy hair and smokey eyes as she cosies up to a mystery man for her new song.

Stretch is Louise’s first new music in 16 years, and she’s certainly not holding back when it comes to the lyrics.

In the tune, she sings: “If you’re gonna move for me, then up your rhythm. You’ve got my curiosity, now show me heaven. Can you keep it up for me?

“Keep me sweating, obsessing, regressing, I want to see you stretch.”

The track features on her upcoming album Heavy Love, which is due to be released on October 18.

Louise seems to have a new lease for life since splitting from Jamie, 45, in 2017.

And now it’s been reported that the singer has ditched his surname too and will simply be known as Louise.

Speaking last summer, she revealed that she’s just concentrating on her kids and her career for now.

“I’m happy, it’s all good. I’m working hard and enjoying the boys… my boys, my kids, that is! No one is trying to set me up with anyone, I’m too busy working,” she told the Mirror.

