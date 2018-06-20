Love Island 2017: Where are your favourite islanders now?

A year on, what happened next for our 2017 Islanders?!

Whilst we’re thoroughly wrapped up with all things Love Island 2018, we can’t help but wonder exactly *what* happened to last years Islander gang.

Are they stuck selling charcoal toothpaste? Shouting ‘little bit leave it’ at random members of the public? Falling in and out of love with Muggy Mike?!

Existential questions that simply must be answered.

Well, do not fear – we’re here to save your brain cells, as we’ve done a bit of good ol’ research to find out what last year’s couples are up to now, and whether your fave couple managed to stay head over heels.

Clue: They probably didn’t. No one really did.

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies

Ah, our 2017 winners! Did they last?! Did they heck.

Kem and Amber sadly called it quits in the outside world – announcing they’d parted ways in December of last year.

In a statement to The Sun, the duo confirmed the sorry news: ‘With sadness, we’ve decided to separate. Our schedules made it difficult. We’ll remain good friends’.

Kem is now rumoured to have moved on with 2018 Islander Kendall Rae-Knight, having been spotted on a few dates together.

He’s also been pretty successful post-Love Island – having appeared on shows such as Dancing on Ice and his own spin-off show with best pal Chris Hughes.

Amber also had a brief relationship with Essex lad James Hawkins, before the pair also called things off between them.

Amber has also been pretty darn successful outside the villa, having landed herself plenty of clothing line deals, such as lingerie chain, Boux Avenue and online boutique, Motel Rocks.

Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes

Infamously on/off, Chris and Olivia *finally* decided it it was ‘off’ for good after seven months in the real world.

A source had told The Sun that the duo hadn’t exactly ended in good grace, sharing: ‘Olivia has been pushed to the limit by Chris. She’s spent months putting up with him and his bad behaviour’.

Olivia has since been linked to her ex boyfriend, Bradley Dack, and Chris has been rumoured to have become romantically involved with Made in Chelsea’s Emily Blackwell.

Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville

Ah, Marcel and Gabs. This one still breaks our heart a little bit.

The couple appeared to be going from strength to strength, until very recently – as claims began to emerge that Marcel had cheated on Gabby whilst the pair were holidaying together.

Gabby then confirmed the sad news in an Instagram message.

Things later turned *even* messier for the duo, as Marcel then accused Gabby of cheating on him as well.

However, Gabby slammed these claims – sharing a snap of the pair together claiming to have been ‘faithful’ throughout.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

Proof its not all about clothing lines and teeth whitening, this charitable duo have managed to survive the curse of Love Island 2017 – and are just as in love as ever.

Since leaving the villa, Camilla and Jamie have remained the people’s prince and princess – having invested their time in multiple charitable organisations and relief aids.

Most recently, Camilla shared a snap of herself and her beau revealing they will be partaking in a charity walk for Syria – the funds of which will go towards the delivery of risk education.

Montana Brown and Alex Beattie

Sadly, this pair called it quits pretty much as soon as they touched back down in Blighty.

Rumour has it, Montana saw *this* infamous video of Alex and decided enough was enough….

Okay, we *might* have made that up.

However, Montana has gone on to do quite a lot of presenting work, having worked with MTV and ITV. Alex has also had some extra-curricular activities in the spotlight, having worked with BoohooMAN on his own clothing range.

Tune in this time next year to find out what the hell happens next in Love Island history!