What did you make of Caz's dress?

Let’s face it, the Love Island finalists all looked absolutely amazing during tonight’s exciting show.

But our Islanders weren’t the only ones to put on their glad rags, as host Caroline Flack also went full on glamour for the glitzy end of season party.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

The 38-year-old opted for a gold and baby pink tasselled dress with a wrap around front along with a pair of gold, strappy heels.

Unfortunately – while we think she looks great – Caz’s sparkly outfit didn’t exactly go down well with ITV2 viewers as they all took to Twitter with the same joke.

More: Love Island 2018: See the most shocking moments of the series you might have missed

‘Who made the decision to dress Caroline Flack as a lampshade? #loveisland’, asked one fan.

While a second agreed: ‘Ooh Caroline not keen on your dress! Reminds me of my Nan’s lampshade! #loveisland’, and a third added: ‘Caroline’s dress looks like a curtain #LoveIsland’.

We’re not sure Caroline will be too chuffed with the less-than-positive reaction as the golden gown actually costs £390. Awks!

Meanwhile, Caz isn’t the only one who caused a stir with her outfit choice during tonight’s show as Megan Barton Hanson also set Twitter alight when she almost suffered a nip slip!

As we watched on while the Islanders got their own crash course in salsa dancing during the final show, it’s safe to say Megs wasn’t exactly dressed for the occasion as she chose a rather revealing one-piece. Ooops!

Fashion dramas aside, viewers were over the moon when Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer were finally crowned winners of Love Island 2018.

While Laura Anderson and Paul Knops were worthy runners up, Jani took the top spot after winning over the nation from day one.

Well, we might have seen it coming eight weeks ago, but that doesn’t mean we’re not seriously happy right now.

Congrats, guys!