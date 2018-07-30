AWWWW

It’s been a summer of fiery rows, brutal recouplings and shock dumpings on Love Island.

But among all the drama, one couple has kept our faith in romance alive, and that’s Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer.

And as the final show hits our telly screens tonight, the loved-up pair – who’ve stuck together since the show’s first coupling – have just got even cuter as they pour their hearts out at the villa’s Summer Ball.

Reading out a love letter to her other half, 22-year-old Dani says: ‘Jack, when I first entered the villa eight weeks ago, I never imagined that in a million years I would have met someone as special as you.

‘From our first date together on the beach, to our trip in a hot air balloon, we have already made so many special memories, and I can’t wait for even more.

‘I have had the Summer of my life in here and I owe so much of that to you Jack.’

And as he tries to hold back tears, then it’s 26-year-old Jack’s turn.

‘You are everything that I’ve ever wanted in a girl,’ he says choking up. ‘Getting to know you and fall in love with you has been one of the most wonderful things to ever happen in my life.’

Firstly, you are an absolute sort. You are so caring and selfless, you have such a beautiful smile…when I see you happy, it makes me feel a way that I’ve never felt about someone before.’ How sweet is that?

Continuing the declarations of love, Megan Barton Hanson is next to tell boyfriend Wes Nelson just how much she cares about him.

‘Wes I’ve never felt this way about someone before’, she gushes. ‘I love waking up to you every single day and I can’t help but fall more and more in love with you.

‘You love me for me and that’s a really special feeling. The moment you told me you loved me on the terrace was the highlight of my time on Love Island.’

Wes, 20, also tears up as he tells his girlfriend: ‘It’s been amazing to see you grow as a person, I’m so excited to see what our future holds.’

Right, pass us the tissues. This is going to be one hell of an emotional hour…