YAS JANI

So, Love Island is officially over *cries* and we’re all going to have to find some other way to spend our evenings. Wait… does that mean we actually have to make plans?

Luckily, everyone’s favourite dating show went out with a bang as national treasures Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham restored the nation’s faith in love when they were crowned worthy winners.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

While the public left us with three other finalists in the form of Laura Anderson and Paul Knops, Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson and Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel, obviously Jani were always going to end up on top.

And Twitter users couldn’t wait to congratulate the pair on their huge win, although let’s be honest, all of us saw it coming…

‘So glad Jack and Dani won, they fully deserved it but what am I gunna do with my evenings now? #loveisland’, wrote one viewer.

While another added: ‘I’m so happy omg Jack and Dani deserved to win so badly they are so genuine and I’m just so happy for them’.

Basically the whole nation was over the moon…

Meanwhile, the winning couple spent their entire journey in the villa together with only a few minor bumps in the road.

More: Love Island 2018 final: Megan Barton Hanson sends fans into meltdown as they notice BOOB slip

We’d totally forgotten the moment when former barmaid Dani almost destroyed 2018’s best love story when she prematurely called time on the romance in week one.

Then there was the moment Jack’s ex Ellie strutted into Casa Amor and causes a whole load of heartache for the couple.

But the biggest test on Jani’s relationship came when Jack took on the dreaded Love Island Lie Detector and things didn’t exactly go to plan.

While the pen salesman passed questions in which he said he was in love with her, wanted children and could see them together forever, when Dani queried: ‘Could you be tempted by other girls outside the villa?’, he got a big fat red buzzer. Awks!

Following the results, Dani then confronted her beau and the pair ended up in a pretty heated argument, which gave us all a sleepless night thinking about the prospect of them breaking up.

Luckily, after getting things back on track, tonight saw the nation’s favourite couple explain just how much they mean to each other with some tear-jerking speeches.

Speaking to her boyfriend, Dani said: ‘Jack, when I first entered the villa eight weeks ago, I never imagined that in a million years I would have met someone as special as you.

‘From our first date together on the beach, to our trip in a hot air balloon, we have already made so many special memories, and I can’t wait for even more. I have had the Summer of my life in here and I owe so much of that to you Jack.’

Jack then struggled to hold back his emotions as he told Dani: ‘You are everything that I’ve ever wanted in a girl. Getting to know you and fall in love with you has been one of the most wonderful things to ever happen in my life.

‘Firstly, you are an absolute sort. You are so caring and selfless, you have such a beautiful smile…when I see you happy, it makes me feel a way that I’ve never felt about someone before.’

We’re not crying, YOU are. Congrats guys!