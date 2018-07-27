It was all kicking off last night

When Alex George first walked into the Love Island villa, we all fell in love with his awkward flirting and slightly salmon complexion. Not to mention that smoulder.

Unfortunately, slowly but surely A&E doctor Alex has been losing the faith of the British public and it looks like Thursday night’s episode was the nail in the coffin.

In case you missed it, the 27-year-old and his partner Alexandra Cane were whisked away on a romantic date in a Ferrari and they seemed to have a pretty great time. Well, one of them did at least.

Because as soon as they got back to the house Alex confided in best pal Jack Fincham that he just ‘wasn’t feeling the spark’ with his lady and was thinking about pulling the plug.

Alex admitted: ‘I don’t have the right feelings that I should be.

‘She wants lots of affection, and she wants things to move quite quickly. I just can’t match that. I feel like things just aren’t quite right with us.’

By the end of the episode, Alex was taking Alexandra over to the dreaded break-up table to let her know it was over.