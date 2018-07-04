This didn't go down well with many...

Love Island 2018 has got much of the nation hooked right now so there was a whole of drama when ITV were forced to suddenly DELAY the show on Tuesday night.

The programme had been due to air at 9.30pm to allow time for fans to watch England’s World Cup match against Columbia – but with the game going to penalties, producers took the decision to push Love Island back even further.

‘ENGLAND HAVE GONE INTO EXTRA TIME! Don’t panic. Don’t worry. #LoveIsland will be starting at 10pm so we can all support our boys @LoveIsland,’ a message from ITV2’s Twitter page read, whilst the Love Island account itself posted: ‘And you thought the wait for Jack and Dani’s reunion was long! We’ll now be on after the football at 10pm on @itv2.’

Unfortunately this didn’t go down well with many villa-loving fans who were desperate for their fix of the show.

‘Wtf…..love islands on a completely different channel. Who the hell cares about football?!?’ one annoyed viewer tweeted, whilst another wrote: ‘We didn’t ask for this. Fuming’

And one added: ‘What a load of cr*p changing it. Not everyone is a bloody football fan. Since when are things on other channels changed! Blooming raging!’

Yep, some people were really NOT happy.

Yikes. Fortunately the show was still its usual hour-long self though after some viewers were concerned that it might end up being shorter than usual – phew!

And not everyone was upset by the delay, as many footie fans were glad to be able to watch the match (which England won on penalties ICYMI) and see the latest Love Island dramz afterwards.

Luckily there was plenty of action in the villa that was worth the wait, with Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham melting the nation’s hearts when they confessed that they love each other – awww.

Elsewhere Georgia Steel and Josh Denzel had a tense face-to-face after Josh returned to the villa with new girl Kazimir Crossley despite Georgia staying faithful to him.

‘You have no idea how much you’ve hurt me,’ Georgia explained. ‘I have never laid my cards out on the table to a guy ever and that was such a big step for me and I did that… I cannot believe what is going on.’

The emotional confrontation left poor Georgia in tears and many viewers were sobbing along with her.