Love Island fans were left disappointed last night when they realised Danny Dyer wouldn’t be entering the villa during the family episode.

Viewers took to Twitter to vent their frustration when they realised the Football Factory star would only be on the show via video call.

Dani Dyer, 21, had hinted earlier on in the episode that she didn’t think her famous father would make an appearance because he “works five days a week” and wouldn’t be able to get the time off.

The barmaid was over the moon when her nan and grandad walked in and she got to spend some quality time with them and introduce them to boyfriend Jack Fincham.

However, later that day Dani received a text telling her to go to the living room immediately, where her dad and mum Jo were waiting for her on the television screen.

After having a brief conversation with her folks, Dani ran back outside to fetch Jack and finally got to introduce them to her new beau.

Danny and Jo were certainly impressed with the pen salesman, as the 41-year-old actor told him: ‘Do you know what Jack, listen. Proper geezer, gotta say. I’ll tell you what I love about you, I love the fact you got a little Derby.

‘You got so much charisma. Takes a brave man to bowl into that gaff, them all ‘abbed up’, proper geezer. Honestly mate, we’re so over the moon.’

But fans were still disappointed that the men hadn’t actually come face-to-face and moaned about it via Twitter.

‘EastEnders you c**** why didn’t you give Danny dyer a couple days of work, we haven’t watched this for 8 weeks to not see him in the villa…’ one person joked.

Another tweeted: ‘If Alex can get 8 weeks off from the NHS then EastEnders should give Danny Dyer a couple of days off!’

A third person commented: ‘EastEnders you idiots why didn’t you give Danny a couple days of filming , we haven’t watched this for 8 weeks on end just to see him on Skype!’

However, it seems it may not be the BBC who are at fault. Danny was pictured arriving in America last week, and is reportedly enjoying a family holiday with wife Jo and their two other children Sunnie and Arty.

The British actor will no doubt be tuning in tonight to see if his eldest daughter and Jack will be crowned winners of Love Island 2018.

The cute couple are up against fellow couples, Laura Anderson and Paul Knops, Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley, and Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson.