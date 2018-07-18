It's all kicking off on Twitter

In case you missed it, drama hit the Love Island villa like a Caroline Flack shaped tonne of bricks on Monday night when Georgia Steel and Sam Bird were brutally split up.

After being chosen as one of the least popular couples, they decided to call things off in order to keep their place in the competition rather than head home as a couple.

But despite newly single Georgia and Sam continuing to flirt up a storm with newbies Josh and Steph, Wednesday night’s teaser clip shows the former partners just can’t keep their hands off each other as they get very cosy in the bathroom.

Yup, it looks like 24 hours apart was just too much for these two, with Sam confessing to Georgia, 20, ‘I’m struggling big time,’ while she responded by planting a big ol’ kiss on his lips.

The 25-year-old personal fitness trainer then replies: ‘You’re not mean to do that,’ before giving in and snogging his ex.

And following the apparent ‘rule breaking’, viewers took to Twitter to urge ITV2 bosses to send the two packing.

‘Are Sam and Georgia getting punished for kissing and everything or they can’t sleep in the same bed and couple up in the next recoupling and that’s it?’, asked one.

While another agreed: ‘Flack will be in this week to evict Sam and Georgia for rule breaking?!’

And there was plenty more where that came from…

Meanwhile, in Tuesday night’s episode Georgia was seen telling new boy Josh she wanted to ‘see where things go’ with him, while 25-year-old proceeded to crack on with professional surfer Laura.

Talking to the Beach Hut, Sam admitted: ‘Me and Georgia have made this decision and maybe it’s our last ultimate test. Now we’re back here today I don’t know if I did make the right decision.

‘There’s a reason why we were in the bottom three, I tried to fight that and maybe I shouldn’t.’

So, should the Love Island bosses punish Georgia and Sam for smooching in the loos? Let us know at @CelebsNow.