So, Georgia Steel and Sam Bird have had a pretty dramatic few days in the Love Island villa.

After choosing to split up and stay on the show – instead of head home as a couple – the former pair have been finding it difficult to keep their hands off each other.

And despite vowing to crack on with the newbies, these two were caught sharing a steamy snog in the loos on Wednesday night… eeek!

But now the drama is set to hit whole new heights after reports emerged that one couple have QUIT the show after the latest recoupling.

In scenes which will air on Thursday, the Islanders will once again choose who they want to be sharing a bed with over the next few days.

And according to the Mirror, Georgia, 20, and Sam, 25, were so angry with the result, they decided to walk!

‘They filmed the recoupling and afterwards Sam and Georgia weren’t happy so walked out of the villa’, an insider told the publication.

‘None of their fellow Islanders could persuade them to stay. The explosive scenes will be aired tomorrow or Friday.’

A spokesperson over at ITV has revealed the rumours are just ‘speculation’ and has refused to comment, but there’s one subtle moment which could hint the couple HAVE said goodbye to the Island.

In a teaser clip for the next episode, the girls can be seen lined up while the boys remain seated around the fire pit waiting to chose. But if you look closely, 20-year-old Georgia is sat right next to Sam.

Now, while this could be because they’re not allowed to couple up with each other – speculation is swirling that they may have already announced they were leaving by this point.

Following the shock reports, viewers have spent the last 12 hours guessing who’s packed their cases…

Basically, all of us are just praying it isn’t Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.

Hopefully we’ll see how this plays out when Love Island continues on Thursday (July 19) at 9pm on ITV2, because we really can’t wait until Friday!