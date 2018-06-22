You'll never be able to unsee this now...

Love Island 2018 has brought us plenty of drama and dalliances – but perhaps one of the best things of all has been the incredible lookalikes viewers have spotted.

Yep, it turns out that this year’s islanders have some famous doppelgängers and we’ve very thankful to the ever-watchful folk of Twitter for flagging them up.

New boy Sam Bird instantly had fans seeing double – is it indeed Sam or the return of Matt Terry, winner of The X Factor in 2016?

Bombshell arrival Zara McDermott quickly had fans questioning whether a certain other brunette beauty had actually rocked up at the villa…

Like twins, right?

Meanwhile some felt she had another lookalike…

Then there’s Eyal Booker’s doppelgänger and it’s kind of making us LOL.

Or does he look more like this?

How about Niall Aslam? The boy who departed the villa early is giving us vibes of a certain boybander who also made an early exit from his group – yep, we’re talking Zayn Malik.

Unfortunately for Dr Alex George his own lookalike hasn’t got quite such prominent heartthrob status…

Is Wes Nelson actually a football pundit on the side?

Meanwhile his love interest Laura Anderson has got a fair few twinnies of her own…

She even resembles a former islander…

And she’s not the only one – Kendall Rae-Knight gave everyone a serious case of 2016 series déjà vu when she walked in.

Same goes for Charlie Hardwick…

Hell, there’s even some twinning going on within the villa. Any chance Dani Dyer and Georgia Steel were separated at birth?

Meanwhile Megan Barton Hanson has got an unexpected famous lookalike…

And her eyebrows have given fans a reminder of someone else. Sorry, Megan.

Adam Collard has proved a pretty divisive figure in the villa and he’s drew some pretty mixed comparisons from viewers…

Yep, this just goes to prove that the Twitter reaction to Love Island is almost as entertaining as the show itself!

