Did you spot it?

It’s official. Love Island is very almost over and we have so many emotions we just don’t know how to feel.

Yes, we’re devastated we’re actually going to have to get lives after tonight, but after an eight week rollercoaster, we also can not WAIT to see which couple are about to be crowned winners of the ITV2 dating show. Eeeek!

But as Twitter is set alight with everyone speculating over whether Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, Laura Anderson and Paul Knops, Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson or Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley are going to be pocketing 50k, there’s something else which has caught the eye of viewers.

And that’s Megan’s latest swimwear choice…

As we watched on while the Islanders got their own crash course in salsa dancing during the show – courtesy of two specialist salsa performers – is safe to say Megs wasn’t exactly dressed for the occasion as she chose a rather revealing one-piece.

And although we think the 24-year-old from Essex always looks amazing, fans of the show couldn’t help but point out the rather risque outfit.

‘I’m getting such anxiety looking at Megan in this swimsuit, her boobs looks like they’re about to pop out any second #loveisland’, said one viewer.

While another added: ‘Megan’s near full on boob slip #LoveIsland’.

And they weren’t the only ones…

Meanwhile, it’s safe to say Megan wasn’t exactly a natural when it came to busting a few moves by the pool.

‘I’ve finally got a boyfriend who fancies me, if there’s anything I don’t want to do in front of him, it’s attempt to dance’, the blonde beauty admitted in the Beach Hut.

And it looks Wes didn’t do much to put her at ease as he wowed his reality star pals with some pretty nifty hip action.

‘Wes was still better than me. I was like “how do you look so sexy doing that? I’m supposed to be the sexy one!”‘ Meg admitted.