Prepare for some MAJOR awks

It’s been one hell of a rollercoaster over in the Love Island villa this year, hasn’t it? We feel exhausted just watching it.

There’s been heartwarming romances, fiery rows and a whole load of loyalty thanks to our girl Georgia Steel – and we’re about to be left with a great, big Majorcan villa-shaped hole in our lives.

So, we thought we’d take a trip down memory lane to relive the best, worst and down right shocking moments of Love Island 2018…

Rosie confronting Adam

When Rosie Williams found out that her beau Adam Collard had been cracking on with then-new girl Zara McDermott, she decided to go IN on him with an Oscar-worthy speech.

Some highlights included: ‘You can’t keep looking for more’, and ‘Find another bombshell because this one’s done’. Sass = 100.

Megan asking Wes to kiss her

In probably the bravest move of the series, brazen Megan Barton-Hanson decided to dump Eyal Booker and firmly stick it on Wes Nelson instead.

After boldly kissing Wes right in front of his then-partner Laura Anderson in a game of Snog, Marry, Pie, the model then snuck up to the terrace and asked him for another quick peck… which he denied.

But obviously that didn’t last long, and after calling time on his romance with Laura, Wes slid into bed with Megs approximately 3.5 seconds later… and the rest, as they say, is history.

Jack’s ex walking into the villa

Those cheeky ITV2 producers decided it would be a great idea to invite Jack Fincham‘s ex Ellie Jones into Casa Amor, threatening to ruin his perfect relationship with Dani Dyer.

But while Jack’s head was definitely not turned (he spent the whole week sleeping outside) Dani was shown footage of her boyfriend saying: ‘Oh my god!’ as his former flame walked in.

Cue 2,600 complaints from the Dani-loving public to Ofcom, after our Essex gal’ cried non-stop for two days.

Josh returning from Casa Amor with Kaz

It had us all with our mouths wide open, when smitten Gee was patiently waiting for partner Josh Denzel to return from Casa Amor, because she’s loyal boo, in case you forgot.

Unfortunately, Josh didn’t get the memo and walked back into the villa with Kaz Crossley on his arm leaving Georgia totally and utterly fuming.

When Georgia and Sam decided to stay

Things got pretty hectic for Georgia and her man Sam Bird after Caroline Flack gave them a serious ultimatum: leave the villa as a couple, or stay and be single.

But while the rest of the Islanders thought they’d be on the first flight back to Blighty – because y’know, Gee ain’t nothing but loyal babe – after some cushion throwing, the pair decided to remain in the villa.

This then led to a load of tension and even an ugly confrontation with Jack and Dani.

Samira following her heart

After she was left totally and utterly heartbroken when her partner Frankie Foster was dumped from the ITV2 show, Samira decided to call time on her own Love Island experience.

Speaking to the rest of the villa, the emotional West End dancer admitted: ‘This decision is so, so hard. I’m devastated by it.

‘But I think that it is the right thing to do. Just follow my heart because I’ve never done that before I’ve always taken the back seat and now I need to go for it head on and leave and just go for Frankie.’ We’re not crying, YOU are.

When Jack and Dani almost ended

Can you imagine what kind of sad place the world would be if Jani split up?

Well, it very almost happened after the pair found themselves in a fiery argument over that pesky Lie Detector challenge when Jack failed the question ‘will your head be turned on the outside world?’

After a pretty heated row, luckily the nation’s golden couple managed to sort things out and everyone’s faith in love was restored.

Dr Alex dropping his (fake) baby

When BFF’s Jack and Dr Alex George decided to race their babies around the garden, it was never going to go well.

But we could never have imagine watching a 6ft3 doctor trip over and launch a plastic doll out of it’s pram would be so incredible.

Side note: We’ve easily watched this 47 times already today.

THAT Georgia and Jack kiss

Georgia – aka Queen of honesty and 100% realness – proved she might not be as ‘loyal babes’ as she makes out when she leant in for a kiss with best mate Laura’s man.

In case you missed maybe the biggest LI controversy of the year, when Georgia was dumped by Josh she went on a date with Laura’s fella’ at the time, Jack Fowler.

Despite ‘not fancying him at all’, Gee, 20, then went in for a big ol’ smooch with footie star Jack before telling everyone that it was him who tried to kiss her.

FYI Georgia has since claimed she totally thought she was telling the truth.

Ellie and Georgia’s huge fight

The did they/didn’t they kiss saga caused feisty Ellie Brown to go IN on Georgia during a pretty explosive row in the kitchen.

Things got so heated that 20-year-old Ellie branded her frenemy an ‘ugly c***’. Ouch. Luckily, Geordie gal Ellie has since apologised for her outburst and the girls have kissed and made up.

The whole fireman challenge

We’re just going to leave this here…