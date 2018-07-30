How to apply for Love Island 2019

Are you someone's type on paper?

After eight sizzling weeks, Love Island is over for another year.

This summer, we’ve been entertained by Adam Collard’s frequent head-turning and Megan Barton Hanson mugging off Eyal Booker, Alex Miller, Dean Overson, Dr Alex George and current paramour Wes Nelson.

Living in a Majorcan villa with a bunch of ripped, swimwear-clad hotties is an appealing prospect for many of us.

So if you fancy applying for next year’s series in a bid to find love, here’s how you could make it happen.

This year’s series was so successful, applications for the 2019 series have already opened following last night’s final.

Just like this year, applications will be through a form on the ITV website, before 30 April 2019.

Wannabe Islanders should be over 18, have a valid UK passport, not live with or be related to an ITV employee and must be available for filming for up to 10 weeks over the summer.

Casting for the latest series, ITV said: ‘ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of a summer of love.

‘The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another – but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public who ultimately decide who stays on Love Island.’

The 2018 series has been the biggest yet with over 3 million people tuning in to the daily episodes.

The broadcaster is yet to confirm any details about the 2019 series, except that it is planning for a return.

ITV boss Angela Jain told the Daily Star on Sunday: ‘It is a show that will evolve and live and breathe. My hope is that it is going to be on telly for the next five years. So who knows where it will go.’

It is likely that presenter Caroline Flack and voiceover Iain Stirling will return to narrate the eligible singles as they couple up and mug each other off.

So if you fancy cracking on or putting all your eggs in one basket, start working on your beach body now and growing your social media followers.

Previous membership of the Do Bits Society not required!