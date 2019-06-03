Love Island 2019: Hunky late arrivals shock villa newbies

It's back!

Love Island is back on TV screens tonight and bosses have already planned to drop a few major bombshells.

The female Islanders, Amber, Amy, Anna, Yewande and Lucie are first to arrive, before the boys turn up and it’s time to couple up.

But just as they settle into their couples and villa life, Caroline Flack teases a twist.

‘Don’t forget, this is Love Island and the path to true love is never that simple.

‘There may be a few surprises around the corner and the first surprise may be sooner than you think,’ Caroline tells the Islanders.

And it’s game on when Amber gets a text message, which reads: ‘Islanders, it’s time for the real games to begin. Please welcome your new arrivals…#doubletrouble #boxfresh #hottofoxtrot.’

That’s when good looking duo Curtis Pritchard and Tommy Fury stroll in and shock their co-stars.

Lucie Donlan, who proves to be one of the most popular ladies with the lads in the villa on the first day, later says, ‘It’s been such a full-on day.

‘There have been bevs coming in everywhere and then two guys come in… who are also bevs.’

But will any of the current lads actually be in with a chance? Earlier on the show, Lucie also revealed her ideal type of man and says she goes for guys with long hair.

‘Blonde! Longish hair… just hair, a lot of hair. Like me, he’s got to match me. Two lions together really.’

Oh, and FYI, bevs is Lucie’s word for a hot guy.

Love Island is on ITV2 tonight at 9pm