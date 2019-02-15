Things are turning nasty…

Love Island star Adam Collard reportedly spent a drunken night with TWO women in a hotel room before dumping Zara McDermott by text.

The personal trainer is said to have fallen out with Zara after she discovered he had stayed in the hotel with Sam Bird and Jack Fincham – who admitted he had taken cocaine that same night.

But after furious rows, with Adam insisting he had stayed faithful, the couple are said to have decided to work on their relationship.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: THIS newly single Love Island star ‘lined up for Celebs Go Dating’ after shock split

However, Adam appears to have had a change of heart as he reportedly dumped Zara by text a few days later after he was spotted linking arms with another woman on a night out in Newcastle.

‘Understandably, Zara was angry and upset at Adam for staying over with two women he met on a drunken night out with Sam and Jack.,’ a source told The Sun.

‘She had it out with him and said it was completely disrespectful. He argued that nothing had happened but it was stupid of him to get into that situation.

‘They had a string of arguments over the next few days, but agreed to move on from his mistake.’

The source added: ‘But over the weekend Adam was pictured with a girl on his arm at the end of a night out. Zara then got a text from Adam saying that he was ending things because the relationship wasn’t working.

‘She’s been left shocked and devastated by how he’s acted. It’s not the Adam she knew.’

Earlier this week, Zara confirmed her relationship with Adam is over, admitting she is ‘heartbroken’ over it.

Posting a statement to her Instagram Stories, she said: ‘I am heartbroken to announce that Adam and I have parted ways.

‘I love him very much and will always have a special place in my heart for him and our time spent together. I have tried so hard to be the best person I can possibly be and to make it work.’

She continued: ‘Sometimes in life you just aren’t enough for someone; no matter what you do for them or how much you try to be.

‘For everyone asking if I’m ok, I don’t know that I am. But I know that soon I will be. I will be strong and prove to myself that I can get through this. Love always, Zara.’

The pair have now unfollowed each other on Instagram, although photos of them together remain online.

CelebsNow have contacted a spokesperson for Adam and Zara for comment.