Eeeek!

When you break up on Love Island, things can get pretty awkward.

Especially considering you’re probably going to be sleeping about three metres away from each other for the next few weeks… Just ask poor Laura Anderson.

Unfortunately for Adam Collard, even after leaving the villa he still managed to bump into not just one, but TWO of his exes at a showbiz event. What are the chances?

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

As Adam and his 21-year-old girlfriend Zara McDermott made their way ITV’s glamorous summer party on Thursday evening, former flame Kendall Rae-Knight wasn’t far behind the couple.

In case you missed it, Kendall was the first to leave the villa after Adam ditched her for new girl Rosie Williams quicker than you can say ‘I’VE GOT A TEEEXXTTT’.

More: Love Island 2018: Fans FUME at ‘bitter’ Josh after he’s caught out doing this during Georgia’s dramatic exit

Luckily, the 26-year-old didn’t seem too phased as she strutted into celeb hotspot Nobu looking amazing in a white, ruffled dress.

But if you thought that meeting would be awkward, prepare yourselves for more cringing as Rosie turned up at the party with her pal Hayley Hughes and TOWIE star Ferne McCann.

The former solicitor from Wales seemed to steer clear of her ex, and we don’t blame her considering she was also brutally dumped by Adam so he could crack on with current GF Zara.

That wasn’t the only awkward Love Island encounter, as Rosie’s BFF Hayley faced her very own run-in with ex-partner Eyal Booker.

The former couple didn’t exactly hit it off during their time in the Majorcan villa, with 21-year-old Hayley blasting Eyal as ‘weird’ and ‘obsessed’.

We reckon these lot will be seeing a whole lot more of each other this summer at these celeb dos! Oh to be a fly on the wall…