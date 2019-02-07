Is this the end of another Love Island couple?

There could be another Love Island couple calling time on their relationship after Adam Collard and Zara McDermott are said to be ‘at breaking point’.

The couple are reportedly spending time apart after Adam’s wild partying with Instagram model Brittany Archer at the weekend.

Zara is said to be unhappy with Adam boozing until the early hours with Brittany and fellow Love Island stars Sam Bird and Jack Fincham, who admitted to taking cocaine during their night out.

‘Zara wasn’t happy after discovering Adam was out with the group that included Brittany,’ an insider told The Sun.

‘As a girlfriend it isn’t always comfortable to see your partner partying with other women you don’t know.

‘They ended up having a big argument over Adam’s antics and he’s since gone home to give them some space.’

The source added: ‘Their fall out has come at a really bad time as they are due to fly to the Maldives next week as part of a lucrative deal.

‘They do still love each other and are trying to make their relationship work but things have not been good recently… they’re at breaking point.’

Adam and Zara have not shared any love-up snaps together for five days, with Adam reportedly returning to Newcastle where he has been busy working up a sweat in the gym.

It’s been a trying time for couples of Love Island 2018, with Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson splitting last month, followed by Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley last week.

Now Jack and Dani Dyer are said to be on the rocks after his cocaine confession – however the couple have since shut down rumours Dani has moved out of their shared home following the scandal.

Let’s hope Adam and Zara can get their relationship back on track…