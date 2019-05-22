The ITV show is changing up its aftercare process

Love Island bosses have announced the new details of the show’s duty of care process just a few weeks before the fifth series of the ITV dating show is set to start.

With the next season of the award winning reality programme set to begin on 3rd June, telly execs have announced ‘key changes’ in the way contestants are looked after.

The updated care programme for Islanders will include enhanced psychological support, detailed conversations with cast members about the impact the show could have on their lives plus a ‘proactive aftercare package’ for after stars leave the iconic Spanish villa.

The singletons jetting off to Majorca in the hope of finding love will also receive training on how to manage social media plus support on how to deal with finances.

Creative Director ITV Studios Entertainment Richard Cowles said: ‘The format of the new series will be familiar to Love Island viewers and we can’t wait to see how the new Islanders take to life in the villa and how relationships blossom. We hope that viewers will be hooked as they watch these young singles fall in love – hopefully it will be a summer to remember for both the Islanders and our viewers.

‘Due to the success of the show our Islanders can find themselves in the public eye following their appearance. We really want to make sure they have given real consideration to this and what appearing on TV entails. Discussing all of this with us forms a big part of the casting process and, ultimately, their decision to take part.

‘Also, as we are outlining today our welfare processes follow three key stages: pre-filming, filming and aftercare and we are increasing our post filming support to help Islanders following their time in villa.’

News of the bettered post-show care comes after former Love Island star Mike Thalassitis took his own life earlier this year.

Since the death of the 26-year-old football player, calls have been made for the management of the reality contest to up it’s game in terms of looking after contestant’s mental wellbeing.