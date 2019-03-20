Show bosses are fighting to save the series

Love Island bosses have announced some major changes to save the show after the tragic deaths of two of its stars, Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon.

Mike was found dead on last Saturday in a park near his house in Edmonton, North London, with police later confirming he had committed suicide.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Caroline Flack shares poignant late-night tribute to Love Island’s Mike Thalassitis after hailing him ‘a total gentleman’

His death comes just nine months after fellow Islander Sophie was found dead in a suspected suicide.

ITV are now reportedly fighting to save the lucrative franchise following a backlash from ex-contestants who complained of ‘zero aftercare’.

Speaking after news of Mike’s tragic death, ex-Islander Zara Holland, 23, said: ‘More must be done to help contestants. There is zero aftercare. You can’t just be forgotten.’

Now show bosses have detailed plans to introduce new safeguards to look after contestants in the 2019 series, which include mandatory therapy, social media training and financial management advice.

According to The Sun, the new procedures were outlined in a letter sent by Love Island boss Richard Cowles.

He said: ‘When something so awful happens we naturally enter a period of soul searching and ask whether anything could have been done.

‘This review has led us to extend our support processes to offer therapy to all Islanders and not only those that reach out to us.

‘And we will be delivering bespoke training to all future Islanders to include social media and financial management.’

He continued: ‘The key focus will be for us to no longer be reliant on the Islanders asking us for support but for us to proactively check in with them on a regular basis.’

They’ve also brought in government mental health advisor Dr Paul Litchfield to give an independent review of the show’s arrangements.

Richard added: ‘We work with an independent GP and a psychological consultant to provide an assessment of the physical and mental health of each of the shortlisted cast members and their suitability for inclusion.’