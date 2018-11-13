Love Island’s Amber Davies is ‘dating’ THIS Diversity dancer

The pair haves struck up an unlikely romance

We hear Love Island 2017 winner Amber Davies is off the market again.

The 21-year-old is now said to be in a relationship with Diversity’s Perri Kiely, 22.

Shut the front door!

According to an insider, the pair have been secretly dating for a number of weeks after meeting through mutual friends…

Oh we wonder who that might be (ahem, Amber’s BFF Olivia Attwood and Perri’s dance partner Sam Craske– who were only recently on Celebs Go Dating together…)

And it sounds like the duo could go public with their relationship pretty soon!

A source revealed: ‘Amber and Perri are in the early stages of their romance but things are going very well between them.

‘They share a lot of the same friends and hit it off right away after being introduced to each other.’

Perri has changed a lot since winning Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 with Diversity.

During his stint on Celebs Go Dating last year, he admitted to struggling in the dating department, telling the agents: ‘People don’t go for people like me. When Diversity won Britain’s Got Talent I was really young and in people’s heads I’m trapped in that bubble.’

N’aww.

But since then, he’s been showing off his muscly torso on the gram, which seems to have caught Amber’s attention (as well as our own).

‘Fans of Perri still remember him as being a young boy in Diversity but he’s grown up since then and his muscly physique definitely proved attractive to Amber,’ the insider added to The Sun.

Amber on the other hand has had a few publicised relationships since leaving the Love Island villa last year with boyfriend Kem Cetinay.

The pair split at the end of the year, but she’s since been linked to Olly Murs and is said to have enjoyed a relationship with The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks.

Nevertheless, the brunette beauty is believed to have to connected with Perri over their love of dance, as she’s just weeks away from being rehearsals of Dolly Parton musical 9 to 5. We never would have guessed it!

At least they can battle each other on the dance floor, and one things for sure, they make a pretty cute couple!