Love Island’s Amy Hart reveals details of night with Liam Payne

The 26-year-old flight attendant had a night with Cheryl's ex

Love Island contestant Amy Hart has revealed the details of her night with Liam Payne.

The 26-year-old flight attendant is set to become very famous when the ITV2 show kicks off on Monday 3rd June.

But she was mixing with celebs way before now.

Opening up on a night out she enjoyed years ago, Amy told Closer: ‘I met Liam Payne on a night out once, but nothing happened. We’d gone to Funky Buddah and these random guys that ran up behind us said, “Ooh come in to VIP with us.”

‘He was in there and walked past and said, “What’s your name?” And he said, “I’m Liam!” So I asked for a picture and he said, “Our table’s over there if you want to come over?”‘

Amy was getting on very well with Cheryl‘s ex but the night ended in disappointment when he was unable to get into a casino due to being underage at the time.

She continued: ‘We was dancing all night, but nothing happened. We love a casino at the end of the night out, because you get a cheese toastie and a glass of wine.

‘We were like, “Come to the casino with us!” And he was like, “I can’t because I’m not 21.”‘

Liam isn’t the only celeb Amy has met over the years.

She’s not even been seen on TV yet, but has already angered Kirstie Allsopp after she branded the Location, Location, Location host a ‘nightmare’ plane passenger.

Amy had claimed Kirstie was ‘up and down between business and economy’ with her children during the course of a flight, and had to be put in her place.

Kirstie hit back and warned she shouldn’t be criticising her peers before she’s even gone on Love Island.

She told Huffington Post: ‘Obviously, what happened with Amy must have been about five years ago – Bay is 12 now so he was probably travelling with his two bigger brothers and was resentful his little brother was still with me and his dad, so was probably going backwards and forwards.

‘It literally shows so little empathy for the travelling parent. And also, she’s going to learn the hard way that it’s a lot better when you get on the celeb circuit not to be rude about other people. But oh boy, oh boy, will she learn.’