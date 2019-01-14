Congratulations are in order!

Get ready to feel all nostalgic because the very first Love Island winner Jessica Hayes is pregnant!

You’ll probably remember fiery Jess from all the way back in 2015, where she won over the nation alongside ex-beau Max Morley and the pair scooped the £50k prize money.

Well, now she’s expecting her first child – not with fellow winner Max – but with fiancé Dan Lawry, and has shared an adorable photo announcing the news on Instagram.

In the snap, Jess can be seen kissing her boyfriend alongside a bouquet of sweet slogan balloons, as she penned: ‘Baby Lawry arriving 9th July 2019. So relieved I can finally reveal this news, it’s been super hard to hide for months I’ve been a bit quiet dealing with sickness, tiredness, bad skin you know the rest.

‘But the belly is growing and it’s pretty much impossible to hide now.’

Opening up about her pregnancy, the reality star continued: ‘It definitely was a surprise and wow what a blessing this is, I cannot wait to meet this special little human, you are going to be so loved!’

Before adding: ‘Feeling so grateful and excited to start this new journey and fall in love forever .. We already love you so much 👶🏼❤️’

And fans couldn’t wait to send their well-wishes to the happy couple – who got engaged last August – with one writing: ‘Congratulations! What a beautiful baby this will be.’

‘Congrats so happy for you,’ another posted, while a third added: ‘You will be an amazingggggggggggg mam xx.’

On her Instagram story, Jess also shared her baby scan asking her followers to guess whether they are expecting a boy or girl.

This isn’t the first Love Island baby we’ve seen over the years after Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey welcomed little Freddie in December 2017.

Meanwhile, Cally-Jane Beech and Luis Morrison from series one became the first Islander parents back in May 2017.

Congrat again, guys!