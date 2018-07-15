You need to see this

Watching Love Island is like a rollercoaster of emotions. Not only does it make us cry, gasp and cringe… but most of the time it has us in hysterics. Sorry, Dr. Alex.

Anyway, while the main show normally delivers all the best scenes from the day before, it was Love Island‘s Weekly Hot List which gave us all the lols this weekend as it threw up a seriously hilarious moment.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Now, every Saturday the six episodes of the ITV2 show are condensed into one 60 minute round up with a load more juicy gossip, exclusive content and unaired clips.

More: Love Island 2018: Viewers furious as they accuse show bosses of trying to break up Dani and Jack following THIS!

One such scene saw the boys and girls of the villa take part in a fashion show – only they decided to do it in each others clothes.

So while the likes of Dani Dyer and Megan Barton Hanson donned their BF’s caps and jumpers, Jack Fincham, Josh Denzel and Wes Nelson went full drag in the girls’ dresses.

Heck, they even got some questionable new names.. Meet ‘Beautiful Shaniqua’ (aka Jack) and ‘Bootylicious Betty’ (aka Josh).

Basically, the whole thing was bloomin’ amazing.

And it’s safe to say viewers at home were absolutely loving it, with some questioning why the clips never made the main show.

‘Why is the first 8 mins of the #LoveIsland ‘best bits’ literally better than 50% of the show throughout the week hahaha! I wanna see them do catwalks more often #LoveIsland’, questioned one fan.

‘The best @LoveIsland episode is the hotlist on a Saturday. Why don’t you show this stuff through he week? It’s actually funny, rather than the constant boring episodes through the week. Odd’, agreed another.

They weren’t the only ones…

Well, if there’s one thing that we’ve learnt from all of this – it’s that Josh looks GREAT in floral caftan.