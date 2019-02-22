Controversial...

The BRIT Awards reportedly banned reality TV stars from walking the red carpet on Wednesday night.

According to reports, stars of Love Island and TOWIE were forbidden from walking the red carpet at the O2 Arena as BRITs bosses didn’t want them mingling with A-list music stars.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: BRIT Awards 2019: Jade Thirlwall enjoys cheeky kiss with beau Jed Elliott as Little Mix stars pack on the PDA

TV personalities like Megan Barton Hanson were allegedly refused tickets by organisers in a bid to make the annual awards bash more ‘upmarket’.

The strict rule was put in place because bosses thought it would be ‘ridiculous’ for reality TV stars to mix with musical talent like Little Mix, Liam Payne and Pink.

‘The organisers wanted to make this year’s Brits all about the music so put a ban on reality TV stars walking the red carpet,’ a source told The Sun.

‘They had such a huge amount of artists at the event, including Pink, Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – it would have been ridiculous if they were posing next to someone who got famous because of Love Island or Towie.’

Apparently, bosses even turned down requests from some celebrities who wanted to walk the red carpet.

The insider added: ‘Organisers turned down any requests to walk up the red carpet to stop them mingling with the stars.’

Reality TV stars were also said to have been banned from the after-parties that followed the ceremony.

But that didn’t seem to stop Love Island’s Megan, who was papped on the red carpet at Sony Music’s after-party at Aqua Shard.

Other guests at the Sony party included Little Mix, who scooped their second BRIT award on Wednesday.

The girls were joined by their respective boyfriends, apart from single Jesy who snuck into the bash alone before flashing her bra as she exited with a male pal.

CelebsNow has contacted representatives for the Brits asking for comment.