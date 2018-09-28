How cute are these two?!

Love Island may be well and truly over for another year, but the relationships formed in the villa are still keeping the magic alive. Well, some of them that is…

Whilst some of the holiday romances ended at the doors to the Love Island villa, other couples have managed to continue blossoming back home in Blighty.

However, romantic or not, it’s fair to say that the villa also formed some other unbreakable relationships – just ask best gal pals Georgia Steel and Rosie Williams!

In the latest villa update, the girls have been enjoying a BFFL date day and it looks *so* cute.

The girls have taken some time out from their hectic schedules to kick back with a big ol’ stein of beer at Erdinger Oktoberfest – even opting to match in twin traditional German dresses.



Both girls have documented their night out on social media, sharing cute tributes to their friendship.

20-year-old Georgia posted a snap of herself and 26-year-old Rosie, revealing that ladies actually ended up wasting their steins as they ‘don’t drink beer’. Boo!

Georgia shared: ‘Was nice to catch up with the one I started the journey with today. We channeled our inner German… shame we don’t drink beer.’

Rosie also shared a sweet snap from their evening, revealing the girls eventually managed to chug down a seasonal beer for the occasion. Phew!

Rosie shared: ‘We may not be beer drinkers but you can’t go to #oktoberfest without having at least one!’

It’s so great to see the bestie’s back to their usual selves – after Rosie lifted the lid on their recent fall out following the end of Love Island…

Rosie shared that she hadn’t felt Gee was putting much effort into their relationship – telling Digital Spy that Georgia had even quit the Islander’s shared group chat: ‘Yeah, she’s left the group, I don’t know why.’

Obvs, the girls clearly managed to put the beef behind them and appear to be on top form once again!

Save a Stein for us!