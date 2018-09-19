There's no stopping these Love Island boys!

Still fresh from Love Island, Josh Denzel and Wes Nelson have joined forces to be the new faces of menswear brand boohooMAN – and we couldn’t think of two better people for the job!

The reality boys’ autumn/winter edit launched TODAY and last night they celebrated with an intimate dinner at restaurant Hutong at The Shard.

Now was lucky enough to be invited along, and caught up with Josh and Wes ahead of their drop as well as their future career plans.

Josh, who presented for SPORTbible before entering the Love Island villa, is still hosting red carpets – despite being on the other side of them these days – but Wes confessed that, while brands like boohooMAN want to work with him, he won’t be going back to being a nuclear engineer.

Wes says: ‘I have spoken to my work about it and they say my chair is always there. It’s quite a niche thing, you can’t just walk into that job – you have to be quite qualified.

‘Luckily I’ve got them qualifications and I can jump back into it whenever I want to. It’s not something I plan to do, I plan to make as much money as possible from doing more creative and exciting things. I want to keep working with boohoo for as long as possible!’

And Josh isn’t ruling out presenting full time, adding: ‘I wouldn’t mind hosting my own chat show so I could get all the juicy gossip about everyone! Presenting on the red carpet recently was weird, because I walking down it like “bam, bam”, doing some super powerful poses and then I was like, “sh*t, I’ve got to go back to work!’

Somehow we can’t see Josh or Wes having to return to their day jobs anytime soon…

Check out Josh and Wes’ first edit at boohooman.com now!