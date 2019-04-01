Love Island bosses are set to launch a brand new dating show, despite rising fears for the mental health of reality TV stars.

Crazy About You will document young singletons on the search for love, using slightly unconventional methods.

Contestants will tell their best mates that they are secretly in love with them, before asking them out on a romantic date.

Producers are hoping the concept for the new addition to their reality repertoire will go down a storm in the same way as Love Island.

According to The Sun, a source said: ‘Their reaction could be anything from disgust to delight, but either way they will then decide if they fancy a date with their admirer or walk away, leaving them red-faced.

‘TV bosses hope it will be right up the street of Love Island fans.’

News of the show has come after concerns were raised for the wellbeing of reality stars, following the suicide of 26-year-old Mike Thalassitis last month.

When the ex-Love Islander took his life, many of his fans and celeb friends spoke out on social media to plead for more support to be given to those who appear on reality programmes.

ITV chief Carolyn McCall has now claimed that the way contestants are looked after will change, giving them access to counsellors for longer after the series’ has ended.

Despite the changes, McCall has admitted that TV bosses can only care for contestants for so long.

She said: ‘We can do everything we possibly can to look after people and to do our duty of care but you can’t do that forever.’

This follows reports that the cast of The Only Way Is Essex will now have access to 24/7 mental health support from an expert hired by bosses.

TOWIE’s Sam Mucklow said: ‘Producers are really conscious to make sure we are looked after and all OK.

‘We all have the psychologist’s number. He has told all the cast to WhatsApp, call or text him at any time day or night. I’ve not needed to yet but all the cast know he is available 24/7 for them.’

For emotional support you can call the Samaritans 24-hour helpline on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, visit a Samaritans branch in person or go to the Samaritans website.