Say it ain't so!

Tis’ the season for a serious lack of sunshine, which means only one thing… Love Island relationship drama!

Gone are the days of lounging around all day slathered in factor 30, as the Love Island villa closes its doors until next year.

And, with all the past Islander’s back in the chillier climes of Blighty, it would appear another couple have been struck by the classic winter blues.

This time, Islander royalty Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have reportedly suffered a bout of dramz – with a source claiming them to be ‘on the rocks’.

Yup. You’re crying, we’re crying… everyone’s crying.

With 28-year-old Jamie currently overseas in New York, a source told The Sun that he’d allegedly ‘met up with his ex-Sarah Stephens‘ during the vacay – leading to some tensions with his girlfriend of over a year, Cam.

‘Jamie is in New York at the moment but flies back home to Essex tomorrow where he’ll be having crisis talks with Camilla,’ the source claimed.

With Camilla currently away from home too, as she films upcoming series of SAS: Who Dares Wins in South America, the crisis arrives after limited ‘quality time’ together.

‘They’ve hardly spent any quality time together in recent weeks due to Camilla being away filming the new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins in Chile while Jamie went to the states to catch up with old friends.

‘A lot of the people Jamie spent time with there were pals of his from TV show Taking New York that he starred on before Love Island, including his ex-Sarah,’ the source said.

Allegedly, this struck a chord with 29-year-old Camilla: ‘The pair tried to disguise that they were out together but Camilla wasn’t happy after she found out he’d gone all that way and suddenly ended up spending time with her.’

The source then added: ‘They are a fiercely private couple and have prided themselves in not falling into the trappings of fame – but no doubt will try and save face on social media in the next few days.’

Reps of Jamie denied to comment on the unconfirmed allegations.

Whilst Camilla and Jamie have been slightly less regular with updating their social media, Camilla won’t have had much spare time on her phone – as she is in Chile filming the forthcoming series of Who Dares Wins. However, just six days ago the lovely lady shared a very public message to her man in which she counted down a week till reunion with Jamie. ‘Just one week until I see @jamiejewitt_ the giant again,’ she shared. View this post on Instagram Back in the UK and on comms📱👍, and just one week until I see @jamiejewitt_ the giant again ☺️🕺🏻 A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Oct 16, 2018 at 4:14am PDT

Lets hope these two are right as rain still!