The issue has sparked debate amongst fans

Love Island has faced calls to be cancelled tonight (Thursday 21 June) following the tragic death of former islander Sophie Gradon.

Malin Andersson – who appeared in the 2016 series with Sophie – argued in a stream of Twitter messages that the latest edition of the show should be pulled out of respect to Sophie.

‘IT SHOULD NOT AIR TONIGHT,’ pregnant Malin tweeted, though later appeared to delete the post.

She went on to say: ‘Love Island is now cancelled in my eyes.’

Several fans of the show also joined Malin’s calls for the newest episode not to air.

‘the show should have a memorial, or be cancelled tonight out of respect for sophie,’ one tweeted, whilst another said: ‘Tonight’s episode should be cancelled in memory of Sophie Gradon.’

And one added: ‘I don’t think there should be a show tonight. Doesn’t feel right.’

However, other fans have questioned whether it should be cancelled and instead suggested a tribute to Sophie be included instead, with one writing on Twitter: ‘I wonder if @LoveIsland will dedicate tonight’s show to Sophie Gradon. They should do something to remember her by’

A fellow comment reads: ‘The episode should air. She was very vocal about the series and how she loves her love island roots… but they should certainly pay tribute to her. Rest in peace Sophie’



The show appears to still be going ahead as the official Love Island account tweeted a preview clip on Thursday afternoon.

A few hours earlier the show sent their condolences to Sophie’s loved ones following the sad news of her death.

‘The whole ITV2 and Love Island team are profoundly saddened to hear the news about Sophie, and our deepest sympathies and thoughts go to her family and friends,’ the tweet read.

Tributes have been pouring in for 32-year-old Sophie from fellow Love Island stars and famous friends.

The former Miss Great Britain is said to have been found dead on Wednesday, with a Facebook post from her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong seemingly confirming the news.

Northumbira Police said in a statement: ‘At about 8.27pm yesterday (June 20) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased.

‘There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner.’