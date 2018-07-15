Our fave Love Island columnists have given us the lowdown

There was SO much drama on Love Island last week it’s hard to keep up. Luckily, former winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey are here to dissect the latest goings on for us…

There Megan goes again…

Nathan: Megan Barton-Hanson is unbelievable! I’m all for having fun but I wouldn’t want my daughter to act like her. She mugged off Wes Nelson then got with Alex Miller and kissed Dean Overson in front of him.

Cara: Didn’t she turn around and tell Wes she still fancies him? You’ve just got to laugh at her now!

Georgia’s a national hero

Cara: I love Georgia Steel. I think she could actually take the crown from Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham if she finds the right guy. She reminds me of Jess Hayes from series one. Everyone loved her as well. Her win with Max Morley had nothing to do with him.

Kaz and Josh are better suited

Cara: Kazimir Crossley and Josh Denzel are better suited than him and Georgia.

Nathan: And they really get along. He’s a friend, so I felt sorry for him last week. At the end of the day, he wasn’t married to Georgia. He did nothing wrong!

An ex is an ex for a reason

Cara: I told Nathan I’d walk out if they brought his ex in when we were in there, so I really understand how Dani felt after Ellie Jones came in.

Nathan: It wouldn’t bother me. I’m stuck with Cara now!

Birthday girl Cara!

Cara: It’s my birthday this week [on 9 July], so Nathan’s taken me to Spain for a few days. He hasn’t told me much, so I’m excited!

Nathan: It’s all hush-hush. It’s nothing out of the ordinary, but it’ll be a lovely trip. I’m a romantic! Of course, Freddie’s coming, too.