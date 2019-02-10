Our favourite Love Island couple on being parents to adorable baby boy Freddie-George and planning their dream wedding

Celebland is littered with the rubble of failed Love Island couples, but one pair defying the odds are 2016 winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey. Not only are they still together more than two years after winning, but they’re now parents to their one-year-old son Freddie-George, and are even planning to tie the knot this year. When we catch up with Cara, 28, and Nathan, 26, on a rare baby-free evening at the National Television Awards, they can’t stop gushing over their little one – and who can blame them? From planning their big day to considering a family reality show, there’s no denying Cara and Nathan are busier than ever…

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Love Island star Laura Anderson reveals THIS star ‘slid into her DMs’ following split from Max Morley

Hi, guys! You’ve been on a few holidays lately. What’s Freddie like travelling?

Nathan: He’s so well behaved. On a recent trip he was a bit of a pest on the way but he slept all the way home. Fred loves the water and now he’s running we get no break because we have to constantly follow him to make sure he doesn’t fall in.

Cara: We get time to ourselves in the evenings where we can snuggle up and watch a film.

Is he a good sleeper?

C: He is usually but when he’s really jet lagged I can be up with him until 3am.

N: I need my beauty sleep!

C: I think it’s a mum thing, they wake up and you just get on with it. As soon as Fred starts talking I’ll be getting him to shout, ‘Wake up, Daddy!’

Would you ever do a family reality show?

N: Maybe. We’d love to, it would be fantastic.

C: It’s not a ‘no’ but it’s also not a ‘yes’, it’s a ‘maybe’ right now. I think everyone just loves Fred, people would just want to see him – they don’t want me and Nath anymore!

MORE: Love Island star Gabby Allen delights fans with racy snap as she celebrates 27th birthday

Would you ever let Fred do baby modelling?

C: We put him forward to an agency before, but they weren’t taking anyone on at the time.

N: He looked like a potato back then. He was so chubby but he’s got such a beautiful little face now.

C: Nathan would like to enter him again.

N: I’m the pushy dad. We’ve got our own clothing range called Fred’s Swimwear, which is matching father and son clothes. I got him a matching coat to me when we were in America, too.

Tell us about your wedding plans. How are they going?

C: They’re going really well! We haven’t got long, it’s happening really soon. We’re finally at a stage now where we’ve got nothing else coming up so we’ve got no excuse not to do it. We’ve got the house and we’re engaged. Tresor Paris have designed our wedding rings and they’re gorgeous!

Cara and Nathan are brand ambassadors for non-surgical, non-invasive treatment Strawberry Lift. For more information, visit strawberry-laser.com