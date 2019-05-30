It's a tough life!

Love Island host Caroline Flack is currently gearing up for next week’s launch… by working on getting a killer tan.

The giddy presenter, 39, has been sharing a series of envy-inducing posts from Spain ahead of series 5 kicking off.

Proving she’s already getting a gorgeous glow, Caroline shared a red hot bikini-clad snap as she poses in a sexy bright pink two-piece.

‘Got some killer tan lines,’ she wrote.

Caz also revealed she’d finished recording the show opener before sharing more snaps of herself relaxing on a sun lounger.

The Love Island beauty has got a lot to be smiling about right now – aside from returning to our TV screens and spending a summer in Spain, she also recently launched her collection with River Island, which has gone down a storm.

Fellow celebs have even been snapping up the looks, with Vogue Williams recently rocking the gorgeous £46 playsuit from the line.

She also recently opened up about her love life, telling Cosmopolitan she’s dating again after splitting from ex-fiance Andrew Brady for good last year.

‘[I’m] getting back on the horse,’ she said. ‘I’ve been dating and really enjoying it.

‘I’ve decided to give people a chance, go and date and have some fun with it. There doesn’t always have to be an end goal.’

View this post on Instagram Cloudy A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on May 18, 2019 at 2:29am PDT

Caroline had some wise words when it comes to relationships and social media too, telling the mag: ‘Don’t put your love life on Instagram! It’s nice to celebrate how you feel at a particular time, but don’t get carried away.’

The TV star was most recently linked to rugby ace Danny Cipriani, but their brief fling is already said to be over.

‘Caroline and Danny had a lot of fun together and she’s very fond of him – but long-term it wasn’t going to work,’ a source told The Sun.

‘They’ve decided to end it and stay friends. Caroline has a busy summer ahead of her and is already moving on by dating other people.’