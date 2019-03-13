We're getting some serious holiday envy

There’s still a few months until she jets off to Majorca for Love Island, so Caroline Flack decided to squeeze in a girly getaway to New York City.

The 39-year-old TV presenter hasn’t been shy in sharing how much of a fab time she’s having in the Big Apple, taking to the ‘gram to post some envy-inducing updates.

Caroline uploaded a series of snaps as she posed playfully on a balcony overlooking the stunning city skyline, simply adding: ‘Happy,’ beneath the model-esque images.

Looking chic in an all black ensemble and baring her slender pins, the former X Factor host seemed to be loving the photoshoot sesh, as her pal Ciara Haidar snapped away.

One follower couldn’t help but compare Caroline to a certain New York icon, writing: ‘Thought you were Sarah Jessica Parker in her hometown 😍’

Meanwhile, other supportive fans showered her with compliments with one posting: ‘I LOVE seeing you this happy! ❤️’ while another simply added: ‘Pins on that! 🔥’

But the fun didn’t stop there, as Caroline and her friend headed out for dinner where they enjoyed two drinks at a time!

Proudly holding a glass of red in one hand and an espresso martini in the other, the Love Island host captioned the mischievous snap with: ‘NY GOT ME LIKE…’

Hours later the brunette beauty made sure to update followers on her next beverage, this time channelling exotic vibes with a fruity pina colada, cheekily adding ‘TACO TUESDAY’ and ‘THAT’S NOT A TACO’ to the post.

It wasn’t all cocktails and glamour though. The Strictly Come Dancing star proved she’s an easily pleased gal, grinning for the camera in front of CVS Pharmacy alongside the words: ‘Happiness comes in many forms…here’s one.’

Caroline is rumoured to be dating her hunky personal trainer Bradley Simmonds, 24, after she was spotted linking arms with the fitness influencer on a cosy date night last week.

Words by Caitlin Elliott.