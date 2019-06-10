Caz slimmed down by cutting THIS out of her diet...

Love Island host Caroline Flack revealed that cutting sugar from her diet helped her shed a stone in weight.

The 39-year-old presenter reportedly went from a size 12 to size eight in 2016 after she embarked on a 12-week sugar free detox.

Caroline also removed alcohol from her diet, but claimed it was ditching sweet treats that made the most difference.

At the time, the telly personality said: ‘went really hard with my detox. I probably went a little overboard because I was really strict in those 12-weeks.

‘But cutting sugar made the most difference to my body. It’s the devil. It’s addictive and it’s in so many things you wouldn’t even think of.

‘Sugar is put in sauces, breads and yoghurts. It’s not always obvious but so many things are packed in sugar.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Dishing the details on her slimmed down figure, Flack went on to tell the Express: ‘Breakfast is a huge meal for me. I have eggs, avocado and bacon. I try to avoid bread or fruits and vegetables high in sugar, like tomatoes.’

Speaking to the publication, Caroline explained that restricting calories was not the way forward for her, adding: ‘But I don’t calorie count. I like to eat a lot to fuel me for a big day or a good workout.’

The former X-Factor front woman claimed that comments from online trolls motivated her weight loss.

In an interview with Women’s Health back in 2016, Caroline spoke out on the cruel body-shaming bullying, saying: ‘I ignored it for a very long time, knowing it was there, which was a weird feeling, like ignoring a bank statement on your table.

‘And one time I looked. I’ll never forget what night it was because it felt really sh*t. I learned my lesson not to look.’

Thanks to the weight loss, Caz confessed to feeling better than ever physically.

She revealed: ‘Actually the best thing about all of this is how I feel. I didn’t realise how much it would change my mindset.

‘Before if I’d had a stressful day I’d go to meet my friends in the pub and have a moan. Now I go to yoga. It really suits my head – I’m someone who talks fast, thinks fast, makes decisions fast.’