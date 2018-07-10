Well this could get juicy...

Love Island might be dominating our viewing and basically our whole lives right now but when it’s over Celebrity Big Brother will be back to fill that hole – yay!

And it looks like the two worlds could be about to collide as a former villa resident is reportedly heading for the CBB house on the back of major drama in their personal life.

2017 Love Island star Gabby Allen has apparently signed up for the reality series in a bid to move on from her bitter break-up from Marcel Somerville, who admitted to cheating on her whilst they were on holiday earlier this year – and she could be about to spill the beans on their relationship too.

‘Gabby was devastated when she found out Marcel had cheated on her,’ a source claims.

‘She really thought he was the one and has been left heartbroken by what he did.

‘Doing something like Celebrity Big Brother was never on her radar, but after their break up she wanted to do something challenging to help push her out of her comfort zone.

‘Enough time has passed now and she won’t be afraid to tell all about their failed relationship and the effect it had on her.’

Gabby, 26, found herself at the centre of even more drama following her split from Marcel when he accused her of cheating with Dan Osborne when they both attended a bootcamp in Marbella.

Dan – whose wife Jacqueline Jossa was heavily pregnant at the time – furiously denied the claims and so did Gabby, who said she was ‘absolutely gutted’ that it had come to this.

It was clearly a pretty stressful split and Gabby reportedly thinks that a stay in the CBB house could help her to deal with it.

‘Being cut off from the outside world with no phone or social media will be like an intense form of therapy for Gabby,’ the insider tells The Sun Online. ‘She’ll have plenty of time to think and won’t hold back when it comes to revealing.

‘She thinks it’ll help her get over Marcel once and for all.’

It wouldn’t be the first time that an islander has entered Celebrity Big Brother, with Gabby’s fellow 2017 contestant Jonny Mitchell having appeared on the last series.

Meanwhile other famous names linked to entering the house this summer include Katie Price’s estranged husband Kieran Hayler and adult film star Stormy Daniels.