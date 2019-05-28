The 2019 Love Island drama has already begun!

It has been confirmed that Love Island star Charlie Frederick’s ex girlfriend, Lucie Donlan will be heading into the villa for series five of the dating show.

In light of the line up news, former Islander Charlie, who appeared briefly on the programme last year, has made a dig at 21-year-old Lucie ahead of her telly debut.

Charlie, 24, claimed that the stunning surfer chick is heading into the villa purely for fame.

He said: ‘[She’s] Most definitely not looking for love! She’s only 21! I hope she’s going in there with the right intentions. She’ll get a couple of Instagram followers on the way, if you know what I mean.’

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Charlie, whose stint on the Island was cut short after his fling with model Hayley Hughes turned sour, added: ‘She said it herself. I don’t even need to say she used my name to get famous. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get the Z-list fame.’

Ouch!

Dishing the details on his whirlwind relationship with Lucie, Charlie recalled how the pair jetted off to Portugal for a romantic surfing getaway just a week after meeting.

He continued: ‘It all went really fast. It was a bit of a holiday romance. If you ask me, it was really good, her family were great but it didn’t work out. She was too young.’

Explaining how the hot summer affair quickly cooled off, the model went on to make another subtle dig at Lucie, adding: ‘We were never in love with each other. I was the one who called it all off.’

‘I don’t think we were on the same page. She was a bit immature. She wasn’t really for me. We really didn’t know each other that well, we were just figuring each other out.’

Despite the fact the couple’s summer of love fizzled out a while ago, mushy snaps of the two of them can still be seen on both Lucie’s and Charlie’s social media pages.