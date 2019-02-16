The Love Island winner spills the beans on Chris Hughes’ romance with Jesy Nelson

Was it a publicity stunt or a picture of love’s young dream? Pop star Jesy Nelson and reality hunk Chris Hughes were recently snapped locking lips in a kebab shop. Yet even that ‘classy’ night out wasn’t enough to stop the rumours that she’d poured water on the whole thing before it had even started.\

But you can rest assured that this unlikely coupling are still working things out, as Chris’ best mate Kem Cetinay has exclusively spilled the real story to Now.

‘Chris was buzzing after their first date,’ says Kem, 22. ‘The last time they went out was before we went on holiday together, we only got back from Barbados a few days ago. Just because they didn’t go on a second date straight away people think it’s all finished!’

And it seems that Chris, 26, is simply taking his time in getting to know the Little Mix lady, who split from her last boyfriend, rapper Harry James, in November.

‘Chris isn’t the type of person to be full on,’ adds Kem. ‘He’s a very chilled guy.’ When we ask what’s next for the couple, cheeky Kem teases that we’ll ‘have to wait and see’.

Kem’s comments come after Jesy, 27, hit back at claims she’d dumped Chris over fears that he was using her for fame. Posting to her 4.2m followers on Instagram, Jesy wrote, ‘Please ignore this story, we’re friends.’

Well, we don’t know about you, Jesy, but we definitely don’t kiss our ‘friends’ like that…